Manhunt for step daughter Killer

Peter Matika,@petematika

POLICE in Bulawayo have launched a manhunt for a 33-year-old woman, who allegedly killed her step daughter in May this year.

Bulawayo provincial police spokesperson confirmed the development saying police are appealing for information that may assist in the location of Priscilla Muchape of Northend suburb.

“Circumstances are that on the 26th of May 2023 the now deceased and her elder sister an 8-year-old were awakened by their step mother Pricilla Muchape during the night to go to the toilet.

The now deceased refused to wake up and this angered their stepmother who assaulted her with open hands, kicking her stomach and pushing her against the wall.

“The now deceased collapsed after screaming once. She sustained head injuries which led to her death.

The body of the now deceased had multiply injuries, a fresh cut on the left ear, legs, feet and a swollen head. Investigations revealed that the now deceased injuries she suffered were due to abuse by her stepmother.

The accused person disappeared soon after committing the offence and her whereabouts are unknown,” said Inspector Ncube, adding that anyone with information of her whereabouts should report to their nearest police station or contact the investigating officer assistant inspector Gundu on cell phone number 0773 265 151 or ZRP Khumalo on 02922- 74491.