Manhunt for suspect in fatal assault over missing donkey

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu

A TRAGIC incident unfolded in Kezi when a man allegedly beat his cousin to death following a dispute over a missing donkey. Brian Sibanda (45) is accused of assaulting Melusi Ncube (42) with an unidentified object on December 14. The Matabeleland South provincial police have launched a manhunt for Sibanda, who is evading capture.

Confirming the incident, Inspector Loveness Mangena, the spokesperson for the Matabeleland South provincial police, provided details of the altercation.

“The suspect, Brian Sibanda, confronted the now deceased, Melusi Ncube, at Nhlalo Business Centre around 8 PM. Sibanda questioned Ncube about the whereabouts of his missing donkey, as they resided together. Sibanda accused Ncube of selling the donkey,” said Insp. Mangena.

She further explained, “Ncube denied any knowledge of the donkey’s whereabouts, which escalated the situation into a heated argument. Sibanda unleashed a violent assault on Ncube, using an unidentified object. Bystanders at the business centre intervened and managed to restrain Sibanda from inflicting further harm. Ncube was urgently rushed to Maphisa District Hospital, but tragically, he passed away upon admission.”

Insp Mangena appealed to the public for any information that could aid in the apprehension of Brian Sibanda. She also urged individuals to refrain from resorting to violence when faced with disputes.

Anyone with relevant information is urged to contact the nearest police station.

@DubeMatutu