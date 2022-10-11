MANHUNT for trio that beat “thief” to death

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Online Reporter

POLICE are looking for three gold panners who allegedly beat a man to death for robbing a woman of her valuables.

Matabeleland South provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Loveness Mangena said the trio attacked Jeffrey Moyo (22) on October 8 at around 3AM at Mhike Panning Site in West Nicholson.

She said police have launched a manhunt for the suspects who have only been identified as Phana, Brandon and SaPro.

“I can confirm that we are investigating a murder case which occurred at Mhike Panning Site, Railway Block in West Nicholson. A lady was sleeping in a shack at the panning site when Moyo budged in and demanded cash from her,” she said.

Insp Mangena said: “The woman ran out of the shack and sought help in nearby shacks. Three men escorted her back to her shack but they found the now deceased gone. The woman checked her belongings and discovered that Moyo had taken R800 and some beer.”

The trio tracked Moyo down and found him sleeping underneath a tree about two kilometers from the shack.

Insp Mangena said the trio force marched Moyo back to the shack. They tied his feet and hands and took turns to assault him until he lost consciousness. She said the suspects fled from the scene. Insp Mangena said the matter was reported to the police who attended the scene. She said Moyo was pronounced dead on the spot and his body was ferried to the Gwanda Provincial Hospital Mortuary.

Insp Mangena urged members of the public to desist from taking the law into their own hands.

“We continue to urge members of the public to desist from taking the law into their own hands. If a suspect is apprehended by the community that person should be handed over to the police so that the law can take its course. Through such acts members of the public end up being the criminals,” she said.

