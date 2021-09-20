Manhunt for two men who killed a man during a drinking spree

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Online Reporter

POLICE have launched a manhunt for two suspects who killed a man during a drinking spree.

In their twitter page, police confirmed the incident which occurred in Fort Rixon area.

“Police in Inyathi are investigating a case of murder which occurred at Carrison Farm, Fort Rixon on 15 September at around 8PM, where a male adult was killed during a beer binge. The ZRP is looking for two suspects Buhle Nyoni and Luckson Sibanda in connection with the case,” said the police.

In another incident, a 28-year-old man died after he was attacked by two suspects in Madlambuzi area on September 17 over an undisclosed issue.

The police said one of the suspects stabbed the victim on the stomach and left him unconscious.

The victim was later referred to Plumtree District Hospital where he succumbed to the injuries.

@DubeMatutu