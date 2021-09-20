Manhunt for two men who killed a man during a drinking spree

20 Sep, 2021 - 11:09 0 Views
0 Comments
Manhunt for two men who killed a man during a drinking spree

The Chronicle

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Online Reporter

POLICE have launched a manhunt for two suspects who killed a man during a drinking spree.

In their twitter page, police confirmed the incident which occurred in Fort Rixon area.

“Police in Inyathi are investigating a case of murder which occurred at Carrison Farm, Fort Rixon on 15 September at around 8PM, where a male adult was killed during a beer binge. The ZRP is looking for two suspects Buhle Nyoni and Luckson Sibanda in connection with the case,” said the police.

In another incident, a 28-year-old man died after he was attacked by two suspects in Madlambuzi area on September 17 over an undisclosed issue.

The police said one of the suspects stabbed the victim on the stomach and left him unconscious.

The victim was later referred to Plumtree District Hospital where he succumbed to the injuries.

@DubeMatutu

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting