Manica Diamonds bolster squad. . .To sign more ‘quality’ players

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

PREMIERSHIP newboys Manica Diamonds are aiming at bringing in more “quality” players to reinforce their squad which hopes to make a remarkable debut season.

Manica Diamonds unveiled some of their signing in Mutare on on Monday who included former national team defender Partson Jaure, ex-Dynamos and Caps United forward Wisdom Mutasa, winger Marshall Mudehwe who dumped FC Platinum and right back Peace Makaha who was checked out of Dynamos for indiscipline last year.

The Gem Boys as Manica Diamonds are affectionately known, also brought on board ex-Harare City utility player Pritchard Mphelele.

“I personally like quality in terms of the players and the game itself. These signings are quality and you’ll continue seeing more quality players coming in through before the window closes.

“I know when you bring in such quality players there is pressure. I’m used to pressure and I know I’ll reach my targets,” said Masomere.

The “much-travelled” gaffer who won the championship with AmaZulu declined to talk about his targets, jokingly saying he will be happy if he wins the Coach of the Year award.

“I wouldn’t want to say my targets in public because I’ll be putting myself under unnecessary pressure. However, know that I know what I want to achieve and I’ll be happy if Yours Truly wins the Coach of the Year award.

“The clubs has a target which is to finish on a respectable position. That responsible position finish might be a top eight or better,” said Masomere.

Manica Diamonds seem to be assembling a side that harbours dreams of launching a strong title challenge.

They retained players with Premiership experience who include goalkeeper Joram Muchambo, Timire Mamvura, Tinashe Chigade and striker Stephen “Dealer” Sibanda.

