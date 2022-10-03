Manica Diamonds coach Nhumwa fired

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

MANICA Diamonds have axed head coach Johanisi Nhumwa and his technical team following a series of poor results that saw his side pick up 10 points from a possible 36 in the second half of the season.

Harare giants Dynamos delivered the last nail on Nhumwa’s coffin when they handed Manica Diamonds their fourth consecutive defeat, edging the Mutare based side 1-0 at Sakubva Stadium on Sunday.

Manica Diamonds had started the season brightly, being among title contenders before running out of steam. At the half-way mark, Manica Diamonds were fourth on the table with 29 points, six points behind the then leaders Chicken Inn.

Now Manica Diamonds find themselves on position 10 with 39 points, a massive 25 points behind leaders FC Platinum who are on 64 points.

Manica Diamonds announced the sacking of Nhumwa and his backroom staff on Monday, who they immediately replaced with veteran Jairos Tapera who has been in charge of Triangle United.

Nhumwa, who took over from Luke Masomere after 17 games in 2019 took charge of 46 Premiership matches, winning 17, playing to 16 draws and losing 13 outings.

“Manica Diamonds Football Club would like to inform all its stakeholders that the club has parted ways with head coach Johanisi Nhumwa and his technical team by mutual agreement.

“We sincerely appreciate the services rendered by the technical team to the club and we wish them well in their future endeavors.

“Meanwhile the Club has appointed Jairos Tapera as the new substantive head coach and will be assisted by Tafadzwa Mashiri, Patrick Mandizha and Thembinkosi Sibanda. Ticharambana Zikai remains the team manager,” reads a statement by Manica Diamonds.

Follow on Twitter @ZililoR