Manica Diamonds player for Sudan club

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

On-loan FC Platinum attacking midfielder Last Jesi is heading to Sudanese giants Al Hilal after his parent club Manica Diamonds confirmed the deal.

Jesi joined the Zimbabwe champions on a year-long loan alongside striker Stanley Ngala from Manica Diamonds at the beginning of the year.

The pair featured for FC Platinum in the Caf Champions League group stages, with Jesi reportedly impressing Al Hilal in a match played in Khartoum where the platinum miners lost 1-0 in January.

According to reports, Al Hilal and Manica Diamonds agreed to a US$80 000 transfer fee for Jesi.

Manica Diamonds administrator Owen Sango confirmed that the club had accepted Al Hilal’s offer, with the player set to jet to Sudan to finalise personal terms.

“It is true that Al Hilal approached Manica Diamonds for the services of Jesi and we accepted the offer that they tabled. I can’t divulge the value, but it’s a good offer and what is left is for the player to agree personal terms. Should the player accept what Al Hilal will offer, then he will sign and that is when we can say the deal has gone through,” said Sango. – @ZililoR