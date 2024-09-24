Manicaland Agricultural Show: InfoMinZW clinches best Government Ministry Stand Award again

Online writer

THE Ministry of Information, Publicity, and Broadcasting Services (InfoMinZW) has once again been recognised for its outstanding presence at the 2024 Manicaland Agricultural Show, winning the award for Best Government Ministry Stand last week.

This marks a consecutive victory for the ministry, which also received the same accolade at last year’s event. The Manicaland Agricultural Show, a key event in the region’s calendar, showcases agricultural innovations, products, and services while promoting collaboration among farmers, businesses, and government entities. With a focus on enhancing agricultural practices and community engagement, InfoMinZW’s exhibition stand featured informative displays and interactive sessions aimed at educating attendees about the ministry’s initiatives and contributions to the agricultural sector.

The exhibition attracted thousands of visitors, including farmers, industry stakeholders, and local officials, providing a platform for networking and sharing best practices in agriculture. The event concluded successfully, with participants commending the quality of exhibits and the valuable information shared.

As the agricultural sector continues to face challenges such as climate change and economic pressures, the role of Government ministries in providing support and resources remains crucial. The recognition of InfoMinZW’s efforts reflects a growing emphasis on collaboration and innovation in addressing these pressing issues.