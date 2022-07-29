Manicaland, Mashonaland West biggest winners at Naph games

The Bulawayo Provincial Primary Education director Mrs Sibongile Khumalo poses for a picture with Valerie Kakuvira of Mashonaland West whose province was the best in volleyball during the National Association of Primary school heads (NAPH) games played at UCE yesterday.

Brandon Moyo, Sports Reporter

AGE cheating allegations failed to ruin the two-day 2022 National Association of Primary Heads (Naph) under-13 ball games that ended with Manicaland and Mashonaland West sharing equally the winners’ medals at the United College of Education (UCE) in Bulawayo.

The country’s ten provinces were competing for trophies in four disciplines – football, basketball, volleyball and netball.

Manicaland took home the netball and basketball trophies while Mashonaland West walked away with the football and volleyball medals.

Manicaland were crowned netball champions after beating Mashonaland West 20-11 in the final. Mashonaland Central got the bronze medal.

Manicaland were also crowned basketball champions after beating Harare 12-6 in the final. Manicaland made their way to the final after beating Mashonaland West in the semis and Harare beat Bulawayo in the other semi-final match.

Mashonaland West province were crowned football champions after beating Manicaland 3-2 on penalties after the match ended in a goalless draw. Bulawayo beat Mashonaland East 8-7 on penalties to claim bronze, which is their best position since 2015.

Mashonaland West were crowned volleyball champions after beating Manicaland 2-0. Manicaland province, playing in their first ever final, made it by beating Harare 2-0 in the semi-final.

Mashonaland West produced a clean sweep as they won all the matches they played, defending the title that they won in 2019.

Naph president Cynthia Khumalo was impressed by the performances displayed by the provinces.

“We are very happy, the games were organised and the standard was very high as well,” said Khumalo.

The good of the games was almost ruined as some officials alleged that some provinces were fielding older players in football matches.

Speaking to Chronicle Sport, Manicaland province chairperson Masimba Chihowa said the issue of age cheating in sport must come to an end.

“We should be very particular in training the correct age groups,” Chihowa said.

Another official who complained about age cheating is the advisor for Bulawayo soccer, Khumbulani Mhlanga who complained against “playing against over-aged players”, which he believes is not good for football.

“Fielding over-aged players is killing the sport, not only at grassroots level but also at national level and we must reengage physical vetting to deal with this problem,” Mhlanga said.

Khumalo urged athletes to take sport seriously and to keep at it regardless of results. She also promised that more sports disciplines will be added next year.