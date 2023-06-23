Manicaland ready for zanu PF campaign launch

Ray Bande in MUTEMA VILLAGE, CHIPINGE

MANICALAND is ready to host this years’ official Zanu PF election campaign launch set for Mutasa Secondary School here in Mutema Musikavanhu constituency under Chipinge district.

The ruling party provincial chairman Cde Tawanda Mukodza told The Manica Post this afternon that they are only left with welcoming visitors from all corners of the countrys.

Tomorrow’s event is expected to draw more than 30 000 delegates, that also include party candidates for the August 23 elections from all parts of the country.