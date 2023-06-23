Manicaland ready for zanu PF campaign launch

23 Jun, 2023 - 20:06 0 Views
0 Comments
Manicaland ready for zanu PF campaign launch

The Chronicle

Ray Bande in MUTEMA VILLAGE, CHIPINGE

 

MANICALAND is ready to host this years’ official Zanu PF election campaign launch set for Mutasa Secondary School here in Mutema Musikavanhu constituency under Chipinge district.

The ruling party provincial chairman Cde Tawanda Mukodza told The Manica Post this afternon that they are only left with welcoming visitors from all corners of the countrys.

Tomorrow’s event is expected to draw more than 30 000 delegates, that also include party candidates for the August 23 elections from all parts of the country.

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting