Maninja named Bosso player of the month

HIGHLANDERS striker, Brighton “Maninja” Ncube has been named the Business Friends of Bosso Players’ Players of the Month for March.

Ncube is the first recipient of the award this season. The award was introduced last year by a group of businessmen as a means to reward outstanding players at the Bulawayo Giants.

The goal-poacher netted three goals in four appearances in March and is leading the club’s goal-scoring charts this season.

His three goals were all scored against newly promoted Kwekwe United whom Highlanders brushed aside 4-0 at Barbourfields Stadium in their second encounter of the season.

It was the first hat-trick of the season.

“I am pleased to have gotten this award. I would like to thank my teammates and coaches who made this possible. Gratitude also goes to the award sponsors, ” said Ncube.