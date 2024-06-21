MaNinja wins Bosso players player of the month

Online Reporter

HIGHLANDERS striker, Brighton “MaNinja” Ncube has been named as the Friends of Bosso Players’ Player of the Month for May.

The striker, who is Bosso’s second leading goal scorer this season was awarded a prize money of US$400.

He has managed to hit the target on five occasions so far this season.

Ncube’s award was the third for this season with midfielder Melikhaya Ncube winning the inaugural accolade followed by fellow striker Lynoth Chikuhwa who has netted seven times.

The ceremony took place at local establishment on Friday evening.

It is the players that chose their own winner.

In his acceptance remarks, Ncube thanked his teammates for voting for him and the coaching staff for the faith they have shown him.

He also thanked supporters for their continued support.

The award is sponsored by Titus Mbongendlu, Phathisani Nkomo and Mgcini Nkolomi