Mann arrested for fatally assaulting rival

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Online Reporter

AN Esigodini man has been arrested after he allegedly fatally struck his neighbor with a brick on the head for assaulting his brother.

Matabeleland South provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Loveness Mangena confirmed the incident which occurred at Nsimbi Business Centre. She said the accused Ntethelelo Moyo (30) struck Mandla Ncube with a brick on the head for assaulting his brother Cephas Moyo over a debt.

“I can confirm that we recorded a murder case that occurred in Esigodini. The now deceased Mandla Ncube was at the business centre at around 7 PM when he saw Moyo’s brother Cephas Moyo. Ncube demanded money that he was owed by Cephas which amounted to US$5. Cephas insisted that he had paid Ncube back his money and refused to give him more.

“The two had a misunderstanding and Ncube retrieved a knife and stabbed Cephas in the left hand. Cephas fled, from the business centre, he sustained a deep cut,” she said.

Insp Mangena said an hour later Ntethelelo arrived at the business centre while carrying a brick. He confronted Ncube on why he had attacked his brother and struck him on the head.

Insp Mangena said Ntethelelo fled into the darkness leaving Ncube lying unconscious on the ground.

She said Ncube was rushed to Filabusi District Hospital where he was pronounced dead upon arrival. Insp Mangena urged members of the public to desist from engaging in violence in order to resolve disputes.

“Ntethelelo has been arrested and investigations are underway. We urge people to desist from engaging in violence in order to resolve disputes. We also continue to speak against carrying of dangerous weapons in public like in this case there was a knife. People should also desist from taking the law into their hands. When someone is caught on the wrong side of the law rather alert law enforcement agents,” she said.

@DubeMatutu