Manondo’s magic inspires Hre City

Tadious Manyepo, Harare Bureau

Harare City 1-0 Bulawayo City

WILLIAM MANONDO’s seemingly routine prolific Chibuku Super Cup form propelled holders Harare City past battling Bulawayo City with his solitary strike sealing a quarter-final berth for the Sunshine City Boys in a cagey first round tie at Rufaro yesterday.

The 27-year old, who has developed a knack for scoring important goals for his side in a tournament he leads the top scorers’ charts with 12 goals was lively all afternoon and needed a single chance to bury the game.

With 25 minutes on the clock, Manondo wrestled the ball away from Tatenda Tavengwa and played a perfect one-two with Wilfred Muvirimi before beating a drawn-out Bulawayo City goalkeeper Kelven Nyoni with a deft left-footed touch.

Although the visitors upped their act against the capital club which had up to seven players from their reserve side, they were either rushing their efforts or denied by Maxwell Nyamupangedengu in a lively first half in which Manondo’s goal was the only difference between the two teams.

Bulawayo City came from the break showing more hunger but they couldn’t breach a disciplined Harare City zonal marking system.

Instead the hosts should have stretched their advantage but an unmarked Learnmore Muyambo headed inches wide off Gareth Madhake’s cross. Harare City coach Mark Harrison praised his team for the win although he expressed some reservations on their overall performance.

“I am happy with the win though we didn’t play well,” said Harrison.

“Look, we had about seven Under-20 players in the team and it’s obviously difficult to play your normal passing game in a cup game.

“It’s a cup competition and we won, that’s what matters at the end of the day. I think we were playing a side which today showed a lot of zeal but we got the result.

“Look, Bulawayo City were playing to win the match and advance to the next round.

“We experimented today, made a lot of changes but I am happy we managed to win the match.

“In a cup competition, it’s very difficult to play your normal passing game because the conditions and atmosphere will be a bit difficult,”

Harrison, who also reserved special comments for Manondo said the defending champions will take each game as it comes.

The Sunshine Boys are seeking their third successive Chibuku Super Cup crown this year.

“My mind doesn’t dwell much in history, look, history is history and it means nothing. It’s about what you do today and what you do next.

“We will be waiting to know who we will play against in the next round. We can’t talk of the semi-final or final now. We need to focus on the next hurdle. At the end of the day, we will play in the quarter final and we will see what happens, if we win great and we will then focus on the next encounter but for now, we are focused on the next round after the win against Bulawayo City,”

Bulawayo City coach, Bekithemba Ndlovu, was naturally disappointed with the defeat.

“I am obviously disappointed with the defeat. We committed just one defensive error and we got punished. We have lost to Harare City, a team with good players and a good coach.

“Disappointed with the result but happy with the performance of the boys. We played very well. In the first half I think we created three or four chances but we failed to score them. Harare City got their only chance and they scored. My players played well but we couldn’t score,” said Ndlovu.

Teams:

Harare City: M Nyamupanedengu, H Chapusha, G Madhaike, D Chimwemwe (T Samanja 45th min) , T Tumba (M Gaki 53rd min) , B Chayambuka, L Muyambo, R Uchena, W Manondo, W Muvirimi (K Musharu 75th min) , T Pio

Bulawayo City: K Nyoni, C Ncube (L Nyathi 66th min) , H Ncube, Z Ngodzo, T Tavengwa,

A Ncube (C Samakweri 47th min) , Z Sibanda,

D Mhindirira, T Banda, T Ndlovu (N Dube 58th min), T January