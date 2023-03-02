Mantate Mlotshwa ready for Hustler’s Summit 2.0

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

LAST year, creative practitioner Nkosana George Mazibisa’s Matlive Business Incubation Centre hosted its inaugural business meeting dubbed the Hustler’s Summit with South African artiste, DJ Sbu being the guest speaker.

This year, the summit will be held over a three-day period under the theme, “Discover, Define, Deliver” at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) from March 23 to 25.

Bulawayo-born creative entrepreneur, Mantate Queeneth Mlotshwa is set to join the summit as one of the keynote speakers.

She is the founder of the creative storytelling brand U Motle (You are beautiful) which is premised on using fashion to curate African culture and affirm women.

Speaking ahead of the event, Mlotshwa said: “I think it’s great to see the summit expand to more than just one day. That on its own is a testament to its growth and potential. Having been a moderator last year, and coming back as a guest speaker, is a reminder that I’m also growing and have something that the summit feels is worth the podium.

“I couldn’t be more thrilled. I learnt a lot last year and I’ve no doubt this year’s edition will even be bigger and better.”

Mlotshwa is a published co-author of Turquoise Dreams, an anthology of short stories by Zimbabwean women. She has written and performed poems.

The globetrotting author, social justice advocate, and social media enthusiast will join other Zimbabweans in a stellar panel which includes social entrepreneur Natasha Moyo, former beauty queen and tourism advocate Anitta Nesh, Crown Events’ Samantha Banda, Nosizo Chogah of Four Squared Events, and Munch & Sip curator Mandipa Masuku. Other panelists will include continental and global juggernauts Dumisani Lingamangali Ncube from Zambia, Xolani Nyali from South Africa, Mcolisi Stan Maphosa from the Kingdom of Eswatini, American Whit Mitchell, Jalene Case, and Francis Eberle as well as Nigerian — Oche Casey Bridgeford.

The Hustler’s Summit’s convener, Mazibisa said Mlotshwa has been roped in to provide perspective on how social entrepreneurs and creatives can leverage digital technology and social media platforms to showcase their work and products to a broad audience.

“She brings on board her experience with different creative networks and collaborations across countries and continents, and how that network can help refine and optimise the reach and success of social enterprises and creative ventures,” organisers said.

He said preparations for the summit are on course.

“Preparations for this year’s summit are underway. We’ll have a CEOs Cocktail and Reception, an informal event. A day before the Hustlers Summit, we’ll have a gathering of SME owners, B2B executives, mentors, disruptors, angel investors and industry leaders. The three-hour event will provide attendees with a unique opportunity and optimal visibility to connect, network, learn, and connect with visionaries with purchasing power and decision-making authority. It will be strictly by invite,” Mazibisa said.

Day one of the summit will be focused on tourism, media and creatives, Fintech, and circular economy while the second day will be focused on agripreneurship, infrastructure, and energy. The last day of the Hustler’s Summit will see the organisers team up with the Seventh-Day Adventist Church to put a lid on the summit where Biblical principles of entrepreneurship will be put to the test. – @MbuleloMpofu