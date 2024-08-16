Manubukosi Masinge awarded dance scholarship in South Africa

Shingai Dhlamini, [email protected]

Dancer, Manubukosi Prince Masinge, known as Uncle Stunna, has been awarded a prestigious scholarship to study dance at the Hope School of Arts Academy (HSA) in South Africa.

Hailing from Bulawayo, Masinge who represented Zimbabwe in the International Ultimate Battle Rivalskool Dance Battle held in the neighbouring country recently, auditioned for the 2024 intake and was selected as one of 30 students for the three-month programme.

During his time at HSA, Masinge and his fellow students will receive training in both dance and the business aspects of the dance industry.

“After the Ultimate Battle, I auditioned for a spot at the Hope School of Arts Academy and was fortunate to be chosen alongside 29 other dancers. This opportunity is a dream come true, especially after my success at Rivalskool. I’m excited to train with top professionals in the dance industry and grateful for this chance,” said Masinge.

He expressed his enthusiasm about the experience, noting, “The experience so far is amazing. In Zimbabwe, such opportunities are rare, so being part of this programme is a significant milestone for me.”

The talented dancer began his scholarship on August 12 and will complete the programme at the end of October.

The local Ultimate Battle Rivalskool Dance Battle representatives appear to be on a path to greater success, with Unofficial Prince, one of the standout performers, recently securing a slot to showcase his talent at the prestigious Miss Teen of the Universe pageant.