Manufacturing sector capacity utilisation continues to grow

Industry and Commerce Deputy Minister Roy Bhila officiates at the strategic planning workshop on behalf of Minister Sithembiso Nyoni in Bulawayo on Wednesday

Sikhulekelani Moyo, [email protected]

The manufacturing sector’s capacity utilisation has consistently grown in the past three years, as evidenced by locally manufactured products occupying 80 percent of shelf space at domestic retail supermarkets, the Ministry of Industry and Commerce has said.

Capacity utilisation in the manufacturing sector is forecast to reach 70 percent this year, with production expected to increase with more investment flowing into factories.

In his presentation during the 2024 strategic planning workshop on Wednesday in Bulawayo, the Ministry of Industry and Commerce director of monitoring and evaluation Mr Wellington Uta said 54 percent capacity utilisation was attained during the third quarter of the year.

“The level of capacity utilisation has consistently grown from 47 percent in 2020 to 54,7 percent in the third quarter of 2023.

“Expansion of capacity utilisation is being evidenced by locally manufactured products occupying 80 percent of shelf space at domestic retail supermarkets,” said Mr Uta.

“The sector is projected to have a positive growth rate in 2023 due to potential additional investments, improved disbursement of foreign currency at the auction system, and continued Government support for the retooling and localisation of value chains.”

Mr Uta said the economy is on a positive growth path, recording strong recovery from the impact of Covid-19 and drought in 2019.

He said higher growth rates of above five percent (higher than NDS1 targets) have been recorded since 2021.

“Going forward, there is a risk to this growth in 2024 emanating from the potential drought brought by El-Nino phenomena.”

He said the growth is expected to be affected by the El Nino, which will greatly affect the agriculture sector.

However, he noted that the immediate challenge is to put in place migratory measures against the pending drought.

In 2024 and beyond, Mr Uta said the ministry will focus on robust implementation of the Zimbabwe National Industrial Development Policy (ZNIDP), implementation of the US$8 billion manufacturing and commercial sector roadmap, facilitating the availability of affordable working capital and long-term financing, and continue implementation of the Local Content Strategy (2019-2023 and align with Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AFCFTA) rules of origin for 35 percent local content.

Other focus areas include finalisation and implementation of the single window concept and accelerating the implementation of the rural industrialisation programme.

Giving an update on the key value chains, which are under the value chain strategy, Mr Uta said some of the value chains continue to face challenges, which has seen them fail to meet the targeted outputs.

The ten value chains which are key under NDS1 are fertiliser, soya, cotton to clothing, pharmaceutical, sugar, iron and steel, dairy, leather and bus and truck manufacturing.

On fertiliser value chain, Mr Uta said: “Generally the sector has missed production targets due to, unavailability of working capital, domestic risks emanating from the El Nino-induced climatic shocks, disruptions in supply chains due to geopolitical tensions, foreign exchange constraints, erratic power supply, timely payments of orders high transport costs, low effective demand for fertilisers, fresh capital at concessionary rates and logistical issues.”

“It is therefore recommended that there is need to facilitate expansion of options on working capital facilities, create enablers for building capacity to manufacture high analysis fertilisers, create local capacity in agricultural inputs to de-risk the country bilateral arrangements with regional fertilisers players for maximisation of comparative advantages, promote the placement of domestic orders based on local content index and early placement of Government orders to enable local industry to participate fully in Government procurement.” —@SikhulekelaniM1