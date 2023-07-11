Manyewu Primary School learners barred from writing exams over fees arrears

Sikhumbuzo Moyo – [email protected]

PARENTS with children attending school at Manyewu Primary School in Entumbane are up in arms against school authorities’ decision to bar learners who are in school fees arrears from writing their mid-year internal examinations.

The school pegged its fees at US$30 with parents having an option of paying the amount in local currency using the prevailing inter-bank rate.

Parents said it was strange that their children were being denied their right to education despite the Government’s position that it was illegal to turn away learners from school due to fees arrears but instead, schools must deal with parents or guardians.

“My child could not sit for the examination today (Monday) and she is not the only one. I don’t think what the school is doing is legal, why are they punishing an innocent soul,” said an angry parent who declined to be identified.

Another parent said two of his grandchildren were also victims of the decision by the school to bar learners owing school fees from writing their mid-year examination. He called on authorities to intervene.

Deputy head of the school Ms Agnes Balema, refuted the allegations that they were turning away learners who were owing school fees but instead ‘they threatened’ that those owing will not write so as to encourage their parents or guardians to pay.

“No learner has been turned away as is being alleged, what we actually did is that we came up with this idea so that maybe they may start paying but practically we never turned away any learner, our examinations are smoothly ongoing as we speak,” said Ms Balema.

School Development Association (SDC) chairperson Mr Clever Nxumalo said he was not aware of the development but said the school authorities may have resorted to that action to try and encourage parents to fulfil their obligation.

Mr Nxumalo said delays in the disbursement of funds through the Basic Education Assistance Module (Beam) were affecting operations of most schools and as a result, schools were struggling to properly run especially when those not on BEAM also decide not to pay.

Manyewu Primary School, with an enrolment of just below 2 000, last year had 1 176 learners who had registered for the BEAM programme.