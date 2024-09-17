Manyowa’s Wanqoba concert returns to Bulawayo

Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]

THE second edition of gospel music maestro, Janet Manyowa’s Wanqoba concert is set to take place on December 13 at the Harvest House International Conference Centre in Bulawayo.

Held for the first time in 2022, this year’s event was initially scheduled for early June but had to be postponed as Manyowa and South Africa-based headline act Lebo Segkobela caught a flu bug.

Now fully recovered, the two artistes will be joined on stage by Harvest Music Choir, Khaya Mthethwa, Joyful Praise, Minister Michael Mahendere, Everton Mlalazi and Lorraine Maplanka.

Her husband, Munyaradzi Manyowa, who also serves as her manager, said they are geared up to host the event, which draws thousands of music lovers.

“Our theme continues to be one of proclaiming victory. As the name says, Jesus conquered for us and we continue to walk in victory. Siyanqoba! As we centre our musical night on worship and praise, we also take time to appreciate Bulawayo, its culture and its people, celebrating Bulawayo for what it is while honouring God and lifting up His name. With the support of Harvest House International, we believe this year will be a memorable edition.

“People should expect uplifting music, a great time worshipping God and an atmosphere filled with hope and miracles. Lots of surprises can be expected on the night,” he said.

He mentioned that the City of Kings and Queens holds a special place in their hearts, so the team is working hard to ensure this edition is special.

“Throughout my journey as a musician and worshipper, Bulawayo has been at the heart of my music. The support I’ve received from the people of Bulawayo has been amazing and we thought, why not worship together with the people of Bulawayo once again? A number of individuals travel from Matabeleland for ANOT, so it’s only fair for me to return the favour and come to Bulawayo.

“This year’s Wanqoba is exciting because we have partnered with Harvest House International, and Wanqoba will be held as part of their annual conference and the official opening of the Harvest House International Conference Centre. It’s bigger and exciting times ahead,” said Manyowa.

He said the crème de la crème of artistes in the line-up served to prove the prowess of talent in the Matabeleland region.

“Wanqoba is a night of praise and worship and I believe all the artistes on the line-up will create an atmosphere of praise that is befitting. They are all phenomenal artistes who have made their mark in kingdom music and together I believe it will be a night to remember.

“There’s nothing we want more than to bring the people of Bulawayo under one roof to have a truly blessed time praising Him together. With so many hearts coming together under the roof of Harvest House International, we pray it will be a memorable night for everyone,” said Manyowa. — @mthabisi_mthire