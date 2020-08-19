Manzungu elected new ZNCC president

Patrick Chitumba, Midlands Bureau Chief

THE Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce (ZNCC) has elected a new executive with Dr Tinashe Manzungu assuming the presidency for the next calendar year.

He took over from Mr Tamuka Macheka who had been at the helm of the business lobby body of captains of industry for the past two terms.

The elections were done virtually due to the Covid-19 induced lockdown, which saw Mr Golden Muoni, who was head of the Matabeleland Chamber, being elected vice president.

Regional vice presidents include Messrs Mike Kamungeremu (Mashonaland), Mr Wellington Themba Chinembiri (Matabeleland), Michael Phiri (Midlands) and Charlton Chimbira (Manicaland).

Harare branch chairperson is Mrs Josephine Takundwa who will be deputised by Mr Tapiwa Karoro while the new Bulawayo branch chairperson is Mr Louis Herbist. The latter will be deputised by Mr Itai Zaba.

Victoria Falls branch chairperson is now Mr Alois Masamba and will be deputised by Mr Bernard Chimanga while Mr Andrew Chekani is Masvingo interim branch chairperson.

In an interview, Dr Manzungu said he will play his part to ensure the organisation provides focus on business empowerment as the engine for economic growth as well as encouraging competitiveness in the market place through the promotion of organised business communities.

He said his team will push for regional and international engagement taking over from his predecessor.

“As I assume this office, I don’t think any president has been welcomed by this difficult economic situation that is being exacerbated by Covid-19 pandemic. We will, however, not fold our hands and will play around with issues of engagement from the region to international partners.

“I pledge to work hard for the betterment of our business in the face of all challenges, short term and long term,” said Dr Manzungu.

“We have Covid-19 pandemic, a problem which requires adequate attention and we will strive to make the companies stay afloat under the current Covid -19 induced lockdown.”

The youthful business leader is the founder of TM Group, a diversified firm with interests in construction, ICT, health and micro finance with presence in Zimbabwe, Botswana, Rwanda and Zambia.

Under the TM Group are entities such as; Zimbabwe General Medical Aid Fund, Zimbuild Property Investments, NetComs, Prime Mutual Properties, Tinrue Finance and Africa Haven Funeral Services.

Dr Manzungu specialised in business leadership and has expanded his micro finance business to Botswana, targeting Zimbabweans in that country as part of the group’s broader financial inclusion and diversification strategy aimed at embracing the diaspora community.

He said ZNCC will be working on looking at how companies can benefit from the $18 billion stimulus package from the Government.

Mr Chinembiri who is National Social Security Authority (NSSA) regional manager for Matabeleland North said now was the time to push for the growth of businesses especially in Matabeleland region.

He said with the prevailing economic challenges affecting the economy, business and the Government should work together, engage each other so that there is unity of purpose to drive the economy out of the difficulties.

“It is an honour to be part of the ZNCC executive where my vision is to work with others as a team and take the chamber and the country to greater heights. I want to advocate for the growth of businesses in my region and the country at large,” said Mr Chinembiri.

Hotelier and Holiday Inn Mutare general manager Mr Chimbira said their mandate was to push for the voice of business to be heard and also advocate for Government policies aimed at lifting the business.

He said with the leadership of Dr Manzungu, they will look at regional and international engagement for the growth of the economy.

“We are the voice of business and we will parrot the voice of business and that of the Government to ensure that we are on the same wave length. Business and Government should work hand in hand and this is what we are going to do to improve the economy,” said Mr Chimbira.