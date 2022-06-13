Mapaya smashes Zimbabwe record as he qualifies for World Champs

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

A YEAR after breaking Zimbabwe’s 23-year-old triple jump record, United States of America-based Chengetayi “Du” Mapaya leapt to a new country record and personal best of 17,26m at the National Collegiate Athletics Association (NCAA) Indoor Track and Field Championships on Saturday.

Mapaya broke Ndabezinhle Mdlongwa’s longstanding leap of 16,89m set on March 28, 1998, to set a new record of 16,95m at the 2021 NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships in March.

The 23-year-old Mapaya, who missed qualification for the Tokyo Olympics after tearing his hamstring last year, was emotional when he set a new record at the weekend which also won him qualification to next month’s World Championships.

The 18th edition of the World Athletics Championships are scheduled for July 15-24 in Oregon, USA.

“The feeling is amazing. Last year I tore my hamstring at the same competition so this was a comeback season.

This is just amazing and I’m grateful for being in this position.

I don’t even know what to say, I’m so happy, I’m enjoying myself right now.

This is my last time jumping at TCU (Texas Christian University).

It’s just been a long journey, all the injuries and just staying on course and trying to come back, I’m just thankful,” said Mapaya, who has been at TCU since 2018.

He hopes that his journey will inspire other athletes.

“Just me standing up, getting knocked down, coming back and just doing what has to be done, that’s what sport is about, never giving up.

I hope I’ve inspired people who’ve seen my journey. Coming from an injury and winning with a personal best and qualifying for the World Championships, it’s just an amazing story for me.

This is a good way to end my NCCA season,” said Mapaya.

National Athletics Association of Zimbabwe (Naaz) president Tendai Tagara heaped praise on Mapaya for breaking his record and qualifying for the World Championships.

“Mapaya has been a consistent performer and his qualification for the World Championships has not been a shock as he has always worked hard.

What’s marvellous to note is that he came from an injury that ruled him out of the Olympics and managed to pick himself up to set a new national record as well as his personal best.

We are proud of Mapaya and as a nation his success is worth celebrating,” said Tagara. — @ZililoR