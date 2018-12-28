Mapeza bullish ahead of Champions League draw

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Acting Sports Editor

FC Platinum today go into the hat alongside 15 other clubs for the draw of the Total Caf Champions League group stage with coach Norman Mapeza being bullish ahead of the drawing of lots whose games get underway on January 11.

Pure Platinum Play qualified for their maiden champions league mini league phase after knocking out CNaps of Madagascar as well as AS Otoho of the Republic of Congo whom they bundled out on away goals rule.

FC Platinum drew one apiece with the Malagasy outfit away before registering a 1-0 win at Mandava Stadium in the second leg to set up a date against AS Otoho, who had stunned heavyweights Agosto of Angola.

A resilient performance in the first leg in Owando where they were heavily faced with on and off the field challenges saw the Zvishavane miners chalk up a 2-1 aggregate win after a 1-1 away result and a nill all home stalemate.

“I don’t think we would really want to choose who we will be paired against in the group stages, we have to accept whatever opponents that the draw gives us tomorrow and see whatever happens,” said the back to back championship winning mentor who is also the reigning Castle Lager Premiership Coach of the Year.

Mapeza will go into battle in the pool games without the reliable Rodwell Chinyengetere who is set to join Absa Premiership side Baroka United next month. Holding midfielder Winston Mhango who has not been seen since the preliminary round first leg match against Cnaps has moved to Zambian outfit Kabwe Warriors who are under his former coach, Tennant Chilumba.

FC Platinum media relations officer Chido Chizondo recently told Chronicle Sport that the team has three more slots to fill for the African safari.

“I’m sure the coaches have identified the players they might want to fill up the three slots, if ever there is need but they haven’t informed us as yet,” said Chizondo.

Mapeza was also coy on the issue.

“At the moment the players are still on holiday but I know that the majority of the guys we have in the squad will still be with us,” said Mapeza.

FC Platinum resume training for the pool games on January 2.

Total Caf Champions League qualified teams:

Wydad Athletic Club (Morocco), AS V.Club, TP Mazembe (DRC) Al Ahly Sporting Club (Egypt), Simba Sports Club (Tanzania) Horoya AC (Guinea),Club Africain (Tunisia) Orlando Pirates (South Africa), FC Platinum (Zimbabwe), Asec Mimosas(Cote d’Ivoire), Ismaily (Egypt),Club Sportif Constantinois, Jeunesse Sportive de la Saoura (Algeria) Lobi Stars (Nigeria), Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa)