Mapeza credits his players for award

Eddie Chikamhi , Senior Sports Reporter

HARD work, determination and focus were at the centre of FC Platinum’s brilliant run in the last few weeks, coach Norman Mapeza said after winning the June Castle Lager Premiership Coach of the Month award yesterday.

Unbeaten in their last eight games in which they have won six times, the Platinum miners have since broken away from competition in the title race midway through the marathon. Mapeza won the Coach of the Month for the first time yesterday, taking over from Jairos Tapera of Manica Diamonds who claimed the gong in April and May.

FC Platinum were one of the best performing teams in June under a single coach. Mapeza recorded identical 1-0 wins over bogey side Bulawayo Chiefs and Simba Bhora and drew 1-1 with TelOne during the month under review, to harvest seven points. “Of course, I feel humbled with the recognition but any coach could have won it. I think this is a result of hard work from the boys and the whole team at FC Platinum,” said Mapeza.

Defending champions Ngezi Platinum Stars were the most successful team with three wins during the period under review but their coach Takesure Chiragwi was in charge in two games before heading to the Cosafa Cup in South Africa. His assistant Kumbirai Mutiwekuziva held the fort in his absence, when the defending champions dispatched giants Caps United last weekend, to stretch their winning streak to six matches.

Nonetheless, FC Platinum have a more impressive resume after recovering from a slump in the first half of the campaign. The Zvishavane side went for the mid-season break last weekend three points clear at the top of the table. Mapeza has heaped credit on his players and support staff after winning six of their last eight games, to assume control of the marathon at this stage of the race.

“I think we have had a mixed season. I usually divided the season into four quarters. We did well in the first quarter but then there was a huge slump in the second. “We had a bad phase and I think this is something that we have experienced almost every season. These things happen in football. So, we talked to the boys not to lose focus.

“It’s all about belief, hard work and focus and these boys have done well in the last two quarters. We now have eight games without losing a match and it’s important to maintain the same focus when the games resume,” said Mapeza. After last weekend’s 1-1 away draw at TelOne, the FC Platinum players were given a three-days off to reflect and recharge. They returned to the training ground yesterday in preparation for the resumption of the Premiership games on July 13.

Mapeza has also not ruled out beefing up his squad during the transfer window, which opened this week. Some clubs have already started making their moves.“We are also looking around. If anything happens, we may add one or two players,” said Mapeza.