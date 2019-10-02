Mapeza joins Chippa United

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Acting Sports Editor

FORMER FC Platinum coach Norman Mapeza has reportedly found a new home after penning a three-year deal with Absa Premiership side Chippa United this week, becoming the Chilli Boys’ 21st coach since 2011.

Mapeza left Pure Platinum Play last month after being in charge of 151 league matches, winning 90, drawing 43 and recording just 18 losses.

According to online publication Kickoff.com the Chilli Boys boss Siviwe Mpengesi expressed his excitement about the signing of the reigning Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League Coach of the Year.

“We are happy to have a coach like Mapeza and we congratulate him. Not only is he highly experienced but also he is highly regarded by colleagues in the football fraternity,” said Mpengesi.

“He brings a wealth of experience that will no doubt inspire the players and will take the team to greater heights.”

Mapeza links up with his former players at FC Platinum, Kevin and Elvis Moyo but hopes will be high that the club keeps him for a longer period, especially judging by the high turnover of coaches at the club.

Former Chippa United coach Joel Masutha recently gave advice to anyone who is thinking about taking the coaching job at the club.

The Chilli Boys have changed coaches twice in the space of two weeks, with Clinton Larsen being first to get the boot and Duran Francis lasting just two matches as an interim coach.

“You just need to go there with a laptop and the tracksuit you’re wearing, don’t bring anything else,” Masutha told Kickoff.com.

After leaving the Zvishavane side, Mapeza told the media that he would be taking a short break from coaching and was only going to consider new offers in January next year, a position that saw some people linking him with the vacant Warriors’ job.