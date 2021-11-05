Mapeza shifts focus to Afcon

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

WARRIORS’ interim coach Norman Mapeza will use the last two Fifa World Cup qualifiers against South Africa and Ethiopia to prepare for the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations finals set for Cameroon.

As indications continue to grow that Zifa is keen on keeping the gaffer beyond the initial three-month contract, Mapeza said the 26-man squad he called up yesterday was “all about assessment and building a team for the Afcon tournament next year”.

Football loving Zimbabweans’ morale is at its lowest ebb after only celebrating a Warriors’ win once in the last 16 matches, and Mapeza believes it’s time to reignite that relationship with the fans and make them believe in their national team.

“We need to restore our pride and make Warriors’ fans believe in our national team again. We also need to start building a team for the future. That is why we have called in some local players, young players and some senior players for these last two World Cup qualifiers,” said Mapeza, the former national team skipper, who was also part of the famed Dream Team of the early 1990s which brought Zimbabweans together and filled stadia to capacity.

Mapeza wielded the axe on five players that were part of the squad against Ghana.

Striker Perfect Chikwende was left out due to game time issues, as he is still in Zimbabwe.

Rahman Kutsanzira and the entire goalkeeping trio of South African-based duo Talbert Shumba and Washington Arubi, and their Spain-based colleague Martin Mapisa, who made way for FC Platinum shot stopper Petros Mhari, Dynamos’ in-form glovesman Tymon Mvula as well as Chicken Inn’s Donovan Bernard.

Highlanders’ defender Peter Muduhwa and his DeMbare counterpart Godknows Murwira also made it into the squad.

Senior players, skipper Knowledge Musona and Teenage Hadebe, are out due to injury, while England-based Jordan Zemura is also reportedly injured, although national team sources said the player feels the two matches were just inconsequential.

Warriors squad

Goalkeepers

Taimon Mvula (Dynamos), Donavan Benard (Chicken Inn), Petros Mhari (FC Platinum)

Defenders

Brendan Galloway (Plymouth Argyle), Tendayi Darikwa (Wigan Athletic), Bruce Kangwa (Azam), Divine Lunga (Mamelodi Sundowns), Takudzwa Chimwemwe (Nkana), Alec Mudimu (Torpedo Kutaisi), Peter Muduwa (Highlanders), Godknows Murwira (Dynamos)

Midfielders

Marvelous Nakamba (Aston Villa), Kelvin Madzongwe (FC Platinum), Gerald Takwara (Venda Football Academy), Farai Madhanaga (Marumo Gallants), Blessing Sarupinda (Sekhukhune), Tawanda Maswanhise (Leicester), Thabani Kamusoko (Zesco United), Jonah Fabisch (Hamburger SV), Kudakwashe Mahachi (SuperSport United), Khama Billiat (Kaizer Chiefs), Ismael Wadi (JDR Stars)

Strikers

David Moyo (Hamilton Academical), Macauley Bonne (Ipswich Town), Knox Mutizwa (Lamontville Golden Arrows)