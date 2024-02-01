Mapeza wanted in Malawi

Bruce Chikuni

FC Platinum coach, Norman Mapeza, could be heading to Malawi’s Silver Strikers as he has been shortlisted to replace nomadic Pieter de Jongh.

The Dutch mentor had short stints with Highlanders and FC Platinum in the Castle Lager Premiership before ending up in Malawi.

He however, failed to dethrone Kalisto Pasuwa’s Nyasa Big Bullets, who claimed their fifth silverware on the bounce.Silver Strikers believe their ambitions might be achieved with Mapeza at the helm.They finished second in the championship race, and they are targeting the signature of Mapeza and the Malawian duo of Lovemore Fazili and Alex Ngwira.

The problem is that Mapeza does not appear ready to give up on FC Platinum.He has a running contract that might require Silver Strikers, who are backed by the Reserve Bank of Malawi, to rob the bank if they are entertaining thoughts of hiring the former Warriors and Chippa United coach.

Mapeza’s agent, Gibson Mahachi, did not dismiss the possibility of Mapeza leaving the four-time champions.

He however, said Silver Strikers have not approached Mapeza.

“I cannot rule out anything at the moment because that decision has to be made by coach Mapeza.

“We have not heard from Silver Strikers, and once they table their offer, the coach will weigh options before making a decision.

“What is important to know is that Mapeza is still with FC Platinum,” Mahachi told Zimpapers Sport.

He added: “We are only hearing rumours about it, but there is nothing like that on the ground. Mapeza is a dedicated coach, and his focus is on serving the interests of his employers.

“We will wait for their formal request if the reports are true.”