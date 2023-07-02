Mapeza wary of next tricky ties

Fungai Muderere

AFTER watching his charges go for 360 minutes without conceding a goal when they beat visiting Chicken Inn 2-0 in a match played at Mandava Stadium on Saturday, FC Platinum head coach Norman Mapeza remained modest saying it was time to work even harder ahead of so many demanding engagements.

Thandolwenkosi Ngwenya and the country’s reigning Soccer Star of the Year Knowledge Musona found the target for the platinum miners.

The four-time league defending champions were inconsistent during the start of the season as they lost three of their opening nine games and conceded 11 goals in the process.

At the moment they have gone for a four game unbeaten run.

“We are moving in the right direction. The boys have been working hard after some weeks, it was said we are conceding a lot. Yes, we have gone for 360 minutes without conceding but the bigger picture is we have to keep the momentum going. We have more tricky fixtures coming. We are facing Dynamos next week meaning we cannot relax,” said Mapeza.

His side is now on 24 points two behind log leaders Ngezi Platinum Stars.

The Saturday’s result saw the miners maintain their dominance over Gamecocks.

In the previous season, in a first leg match that was played in Zvishavane, FC Platinum edged Gamecoxks 2-1.

The second leg was played at Luveve Stadium on July 2 2022 and Pure Platinum Play handed Chicken Inn a 3-0 home defeat.

In their next fixture, Chicken Inn will have another away assignment against Greenfuel who moved out of the drop zone following their 2-0 win against Bulawayo Chiefs