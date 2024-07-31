Maphisa: An untapped hub of investment opportunities for the Zimbabwean Diaspora Michelle Moyo

[email protected]

MAPHISA, a hidden gem in Matobo District, has transformed into a hub of untapped investment opportunities in mining, agriculture, tourism, arts, and culture.

With less competition than other towns, it’s an ideal spot for the diaspora to drive growth and bring positive change through business and trade investment.

The initiative aims to provide a platform for entrepreneurs and businesses to establish themselves and thrive, creating jobs and improving the standard of living for residents.

Furthermore, it encourages the diaspora community to contribute to the development of their hometown, bringing in new ideas, skills, and investment.

By showcasing Maphisa’s unique cultural heritage and natural beauty to a wider audience, the town can become a hub for tourism, driving revenue and growth.

The move also fosters partnerships and collaborations between local stakeholders, investors, and Government agencies, ensuring a coordinated approach to development.

Ultimately, the initiative aims to drive sustainable development and prosperity in the region, making Maphisa a thriving economic hub that benefits its residents and contributes to the national economy.

Maphisa Small and Medium Enterprises chairperson, Mr Denny Ncube, revealed to Business Chronicle that one of the successful and ongoing business projects in Maphisa under his leadership is the completion of the Metro Complex in the Central Business District (CBD).

The complex houses a variety of tenants, including the Public Service Commission, a pharmacy, Holland Funeral Assurance offices, the non-governmental organisation (NGO) Musasa, and microfinance offices, among others.

“Maphisa is an untapped area full of investment opportunities like mining, agriculture, tourism, arts and culture therefore there’s less competition than in other towns. It is an opportunity for the diaspora to bring change and grow Maphisa in all sectors, possibly for business trade,” he said.

He said the Metro Inn Antelope Dam Lodge, a tourism and hospitality project, is under construction 2km from Maphisa town along the Maphisa-Bulawayo road.

The development is expected to enhance Maphisa’s tourism potential, given its proximity to Matobo National Park and various heritage sites.

“Diasporans are bringing social and economic development as locals are able to have access to services local to them as far as Gwanda, Plumtree or Bulawayo.”

Mr Ncube pointed out that diaspora need to understand global development trends and apply them in the context of their places or communities in line with the 2030 vision of making Zimbabwe a middle income economy.

“The diaspora is really putting its efforts in infrastructure through property, residential development and also through tourism characterised by Metro Inn Antelope Dam Lodge, ” he said.

He said local authorities have initiatives and development plans which allow Diasporans to come to the table with innovations and development plans for the Maphisa town growth.

“The diaspora through all business developments taking place is creating jobs in these areas though there is still a lot of work to be done especially if processing plants and companies could be built in the heart of Maphisa or Matobo for the mining industry. Also tertiary institutions need to be in place to boost the technical skills in different industries which also include agriculture, mining, tourism and hospitality and not forgetting the sports arts and culture as we are rich in culture and to make youths have jobs and keep them out of drugs substances,” he said.

Mr Ncube appealed to the business community and other stakeholders to take the lead in driving development in the area by setting a positive example.

He urged them to establish local and diaspora forums and conventions, where they can share and explore development and business initiatives that are tailored to the needs of Matobo and Maphisa town, align with Government and global standards, and are sustainable for the benefit of the entire community.

“The Government can always come and explore and have conversations with the community with the diaspora in looking at areas which need development. This supports the development of economic zones in the context of Matobo and Maphisa on agriculture, mining, sports arts and culture and business trade since Maphisa is located close to South Africa and Botswana borders.

