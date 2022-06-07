Maphisa songstress releases debut gospel project

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

MAPHISA-based up-and-coming singer Phathisani Nkundla has released a gospel project titled Vuka.

The three-track project was launched at Metro Gardens in Maphisa last week with Bulawayo’s up-and-coming gospel ensemble, The Eternal Plan Choir gracing the event to show their support.

Nkundla said her love for music was kindled a long time ago. She said during one of the church services, she felt compelled to do a project and straightway, set out to do so.

“From a tender age, I loved to sing and I guess my love for music pushed me to contemplate being a professional artiste. I then thought of doing this project and that’s how Vuka came about,” she said.

Vuka was recorded by Sean Banda, mixed and mastered by Thaddaeus M Mavunde at TRB Music. The trifecta of songs includes the title track Vuka, Impilo Yami and Uyalalelwa.

The project is the first from a collection of songs that she has written.

Questioned about the contents and objective of the album, she said the project is about seeking God.

“The whole project is about seeking God, whether things are going well or bad. Our strength and fortitude are only in the Lord, hence we can only find solace and refuge in Him,” she said.

According to Nkundla, the project is a mirror of the bigger picture she has.

“If I get instruments or even sponsors, I’ll go to so many places preaching the gospel of Christ through music and let people see Christ so that they may be saved. I want to be the conduit that moves people from darkness to light through my music,” she added.

Visuals for the three tracks will be uploaded on YouTube soon. – @eMKlass_49t.