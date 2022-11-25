Maphwanya, Chinhoi maintain top two in Malawi Open

Brandon Moyo, Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE Professional golfers, Visitor Maphwanya and Robson Chinhoi maintained the top two positions in the SeedCo Malawi Open after the round of the tournament.

Maphwanya has a gross total of 205 points -11 under par and round scores of 67, 69 and 69 and is followed by another Zimbabwean, Robson Chinhoi who has a total of 206 points -10 under par with scores of 68, 71 and 67 heading into the final round of the tournament.

Second placed Chinhoi is however no stranger to the tournament having won last year’s edition and will be looking to reciprocate his performance this time around as well.

Safari Tour winner Nyasha Muyambo is still tied in position three with Ghanaian Biggy Chibvuri on a gross total of 214 points and -3 under par and similar round scores of 69, 71 and 74.

Tatenda Makunde has moved to position nine with a gross total of 220 points and four over par with scores of 76, 73 and 71 in his first three rounds.

Tafara Mpofu, who was in position nine after the second round ended the third round in position 11, tied with countryman Promise Sombreiro on a gross total of 221 points and five over par. Simon Katembenuka finished the third round sitting in position 15 with a gross total of 224 points and eight over par.

The other Zimbabweans participating are part of the missed cut group which has 25 players.

