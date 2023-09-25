Mapressalavida donates computers, sanitary wear to Mambale school

Mr Lovers Ginger (third from left) poses for a photo with school’s authorities, Government officials and local leadership after the donation of ICT equipment and sanitary wear

MAMBALE Secondary School in Mangwe district last week got a shot in the arm after Mapressalavida, an entertainment and events group operating in South Africa donated ICT equipment and sanitary wear to the pupils.

The group represented by Mr Lovers Ginger donated two modern computers, one printer, bond paper and reusable sanitary pads.

The donation comes in the height of many schools tapping into the digital space as they fight to cover the digital gap between urban and rural setups.

In an interview shortly after the donation, Mr Ginger said they decided to plough back to their grassroots in order to enhance a brighter future for the younger generations.

“I was born in Zimbabwe to a Zimbabwean father and South African mother and l grew up in South Africa from a tender age. l have always been in love with my home area Mambale.

“It’s a beautiful village in Mangwe. After having a chat with the school head Ncube, he indicated to me that they had a shortage of ICT equipment and today we are here as Mapressalavida (an entertainment and events group operating in South Africa) to do our corporate social responsibility work which we have done to other areas and here we came to donate computers, printer and also washable sanitary wear,” said Mr Ginger.

He said they also decided to cater the needs of the girl child.

“We decided to also donate washable sanitary wear taking note that a number of pupils come from disadvantaged families and cannot afford to buy sanitary wear on a daily basis.

“I would like to thank Mapressalavida which is led by Mapressa from Tsholotsho who we call President of Zhwane for their kind gesture of the donation,” said Mr Ginger.

Mangwe Rural District Council Women’s Quota representative Clr Simphiwe Mguni said the donation is true testament to the efforts made by the Diaspora in following in the philosophy of President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

“It’s lovely see the Diaspora community ploughing back to the rural community in Mangwe and this is in line with His Excellency President Mnangagwa’s philosophy that “ilizwe lakhiwa ngabanikazi balo”. Mapressalavida group’s donation of the two computers, printer, bond paper and reusable pads will surely better the quality of education for learners at Mambale secondary school.

“I am especially happy about the donation of reusable pads that will better the quality of education for the girl child in Mambale Secondary School seeing as how most of the female learners are from disadvantaged backgrounds where sanitary wear is sometimes not available to them,” said Clr Mguni.

The event was attended by Headman Matenga, former Mangwe legislator Cde Hlalani Mguni, Mr Sicelo Nyathi from the Social services department, members of the Mangwe Social Services Department, Housing department, teachers from Mambale Secondary school and a few members of the community.

