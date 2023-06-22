Mapwanya moves to second in Ivory Coast Open

Brandon Moyo, [email protected]

AFTER a bogey-free second round, Zimbabwean professional golfer, Visitor Mapwanya moved to second place in the 2023 Ivory Coast Open leaderboard which is taking place at the President’s Golf Club in Yamoussoukro, Ivory Coast.

Mapwanya shot a bogey-free second-round score of 69 to jump to second place on the leaderboard, two shots behind leader Ahoua Ahoua from France. After the completion of the second round, he was the highest-ranked Zimbabwean.

Only two Zimbabweans are in the top 10 with the other one being in-form Robson Chinhoi who is in a two-way tie for position six. In the tournament’s first round, Mapwanya shot three birdies for a round score of 69 and followed it up with a similar play in the second round.

He is sitting on a -6-under-par 138 gross total and is in a two-way tie with Ghana’s Francis Torgah who shot two birdies in the first round for a score of 70 and followed it up with an impressive second round of four birdies for a round score of 68 shots. Mapwanya moved from position six where he was in the first round.

It was however not a good outing for Chinhoi who shot two bogeys on the second round, after a brilliant start in the tournament. The sixth placed Chinhoi opened the championship on a high note, shooting an impressive five birdies for a round score of 67 in the first round. In the second round, it was a day to forget for the in-form Zimbabwean who had a round score of 74.

Chinhoi is sitting on -3-under-par 141 gross total and is tied with the host nation’s Richard Kouakou. The other Zimbabweans who managed to make the final cut are Liberty Gumisa and Nyasha Muyambo who are sitting in positions 23 and 27 respectively. Gumisa has a gross total of 148 and four over par while Muyambo is on a gross of 149 and five over par.

The third round of the tournament is underway and teed off on June 22, in the morning. – @brandon_malvin