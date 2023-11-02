Maranatha pupils use technology to solve mental health problems

Maranatha Adventist High pupils that created a social media platform that seeks to address mental health issues pose for a picture with their patron Mr Pepukai Manjeru (Picture by Sharon Ndlovu)

Angela Sibanda, [email protected]

OFTEN labelled a troubled generation, headstrong and ungovernable, Gen Z has seen increased drug and substance abuse, high incidence of suicide, teenage pregnancies and transactional sex.

Cyberbullying, child headed families due to death or migration of parents and a general disintergration of the moral fabric has further exacerbated the situation.

Ama2k (those born in the 2000s) as they are commonly known, have had to deal with a cocktail of challenges, all in a global village where the Internet doesn’t forget, with little or no coping mechanisms.

In an effort to bridge this gap, a group of students from Maranatha Adventist High School have developed a social platform that seeks to address stress, depression and anxiety among other mental health issues affecting adolescents.

iMatter is a mobile application designed specifically for teenagers, with features that promote positive interactions and healthy habits. It provides mobile tools that assist adolescents to manage stress, deal with toxic friendships and focus better on their education.

It also serves as a peer support network where young people can share their worries anonymously and receive responses generated through Artificial Intelligence(AI).

The company is a class project, under the supervision of a teacher, which was designed for the annual Junior Achievement Company competitions.

The group made the top three schools who will represent Bulawayo Province in Harare on Thursday.

Maranatha Adventist High School came second in the provincial competitions where Eveline High School and Bulawayo Adventist High School (BAHS) came first and third respectively.

Eveline High School designed an online journal that emphasises on personal development.

The journal is equipped with a chatbot and an online community. BAHS presented an avocado tea that enhances good health.

A Chronicle news crew visited Maranatha Adventist High School to catch up with the iMatter team whose Chief Executive Officer, Mr Jayden Sithole (18), said stress issues among teenagers are often overlooked by society.

He said innovation is a space where adolescents across the world can address their issues without feeling judged or labelled.

“We realised that our parents and the society at large tend to reserve depression for adults. As kids, we can’t be stressed or depressed, we should just be kids. But the truth is that, during our teenage years, we go through a lot of emotions such as peer pressure towards drugs, friendships and balancing our school work.

“Everyday on our way to school we come across young people who will be drinking alcohol or smoking early in the morning.

“Most of these young people have shattered dreams, some were once good at school and celebrated students, somehow, they went through something and no one was there to understand and advise them and they lost direction. We want to create a generation of positive young people and we’re spearheading our own innovations,” he said.

Because the group does not comprise of mental health experts, iMatter linked their website to Artificial Intelligence which generates responses and gives possible advice.

iMatter Chief Operations Officer Mr Ngonidzashe Maketshe (18) said the inclusion of AI lessens the burden and gives them time to focus on their school work.

Mr Pepukai Manjeru, iMatter’s patron, said the company may be part of a learning process now but the students involved can pursue and develop the concept even after high school.

The iMatter website provides a chatroom, a meditation room with cinematic visuals and is available for free trial until December when the group will monitise it through packaged subscriptions.

Speaking during the Junior Achievement provincial competitions at Eveline High School, Provincial Education Deputy Director Mr Thabani Sibanda applauded the various initiatives by the seven participating schools.