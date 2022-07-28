Marbel Madondo bounces back with a live recording

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

GOSPEL musician Marbel Madondo returns to the stage with a live recording dubbed Who Else But God, billed for Harare next month.

The “Akatendeka” hitmaker will host the live recording on August 27 at the Newlands Country Club, in the capital.

This will be Madondo’s second live recording after 1st Stand which she did in 2021 in Harare.

Australian-based Artists and Repertoire Executive, Israel Sebenzo, who is also Madondo’s public relations agent said the latest offering will be filled with the greatness of her brand.

“This contemporary live band sound recording comes to close the was left with the first recording, the latest offering will be filled with greatness. Marbel is a genius and interpreter of material, her abilities can be applied to only a few interpretive performers. She finds meaning, depth, soulfulness and the combination of lyric phrasing in a song that the writer and composer never knew there was,” said Sebenzo.

He said local gospel music has been missing a voice and songwriter of Madondo’s calibre.

“I feel contemporary Gospel music, with few exceptions, has been missing the voice and she will change the narrative. We are working tirelessly towards bringing out the unique gift she is and I know that she is going to continue to have an important career and I believe it will be a lasting one,” said Sebenzo.

He also revealed that the live recording would be a grand event as Madondo is looking at hosting 1000 guests.

Madondo, who is also a vocal coach, has also partnered with The Red Zone Media Company for Visuals, Stage set and design.

Madondo also known as MJ in the gospel circles continues to make strides in her career.

She is set to be the Executive Producer and Presenter at “Heartbeat” TV, a new television station that is launching soon under the same partnership that showcases contemporary gospel musicians and their journey to success.

She is also the Founding President Of TV Vocal Institute. Madondo has a heart for the Girl Child and has been engaged in the career guidance and grooming of young ladies over the past few years.

She is a Co-Founder of “Givers Never Lack” a charity organisation which she runs with her husband Emmanuel Chie who is the Founding President of the Foundation.

Madondo has worked with the likes of Sabastian Magacha, Emelda Tshuma and Trevor Dongo among others.