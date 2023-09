Prince Ngwenya, Online Writer

Speaker of the Senate Marble Chinomona has been elected the president of the Senate with Retired General (Rtd) Mike Nyambuya elected her deputy.

Marble Chinomona got 50 votes beating Senator Felix Magalela Sibanda.

Gen Rtd Nyambuya got 49 Maggie Chakabuda 26 therefore Mike Nyambuya becomes the deputy president of the Senate