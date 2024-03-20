March babies birthday pool party on cards

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter

FOR anyone born in March, then Queens Sports Club poolside in Bulawayo is the place to be as there will be a birthday celebration for them hosted by DJ Sweeto and Manu Mahaso.

Dubbed All March Babies Birthday Pool Party it will be held on March 29 (Good Friday) and with this sweltering heat that Bulawayo is experiencing, a dip in the pool while listening to music is the perfect tonic to celebrate one’s birthday.

DJ Sweeto who runs Events Techniques said the dress code is beach wear.

“I was born in March as well as Manu Mahaso so we decided to celebrate our birthdays together as well as other people who were born in the same month. The day will be filled with fun and music and we encourage March babies to come in their numbers,” said DJ Sweeto.

He said on the decks will be DJs Nospa, Prince Eskosini, Ash T, Feel G, Mzoe, Kead Wikead, Zet Factor, Bryce, Kananjo, Mark V and Eugy among others. Artistes expected on stage include POY, Kid Eggo, McHoy, Dr Jutar, Bovas and King Black.