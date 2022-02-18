Marcus Gora selected as WOMEX 22 jury member

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

MARCUS Gora, the band manager for the multi-lingual musical group Mokoomba has been selected to be part of the Worldwide Music Expo (WOMEX) 22 Jury members and Club Summit Curator under The Showcase Samurai for the upcoming WOMEX to be held in Portugal from 19 – 23 October 2022.

The artiste from Harare who also works for arts management and promotion company Ngoma neHosho will be part of the 22-member jury that will curate the official Showcase and Conference Programme for WOMEX 22.

Gora is also known for his exploits with the Jacaranda Music festival where he is the festival manager, being co-founder and director at First Floor Gallery in Harare as well as being the deputy chairperson for the National Arts Council of Zimbabwe (NACZ).

A statement from WOMEX read: “Three women and four men, representing nine countries, bring diverse expertise, skills, experiences, professional backgrounds, forward-thinking ideas, and a rich collective musical knowledge across a great range of styles, sectors and genres.”

The following personnel is responsible for reflecting the proposals received for this year’s WOMEX.

The Showcase Samurai:

António Miguel Guimarães (Portugal), owner, general manager, AMG music.

Agustín López Costa Paz (Spain), director, Industria Works/Nacional Records Spain office.

Hadas Vanunu (Israel), artistic director, The Yellow Submarine; co-founder, Israel International Music Showcase Festival; chief producer, Jerusalem International Jazz festival.

Joanna Wiedro-Żak (Poland), artist manager; owner, Wodzirej music agency.

The Conference Samurai:

Boima Tucker (Sierra Leone/USA), musician; managing editor, Africa is a Country; founder, INTL BLK record label.

Marie Fol (France/The Netherlands), independent advisor, cultural manager, and researcher; president, On the Move; contributor, Keychange.

Club Summit Curator

Juan Ortiz de Zaldumbide (Colombia/Sweden), co-founder, partner, M3 Music; business development manager, WARM Music.

The deadline for proposals for WOMEX 22 is Friday, 18 March 2022. – @eMKlass_49