Margarine plant now 95 percent complete

Online Writer

The Willowton Plant in Mutare that is expected to produce 1 000 tonnes of margarine per month is expected to be operational by January 2024.

The plant which is now 95 percent complete, is an expansion of already existing soap and cooking oil manufacturing projects.

The project anticipates to export the bulk of the margarine produced to Zambia, Malawi and Mozambique.

According to an update by the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, a commercial test run is expected to be done in January 2024 on the plant.

On 2 November, the Special Advisor to the President on Monitoring Implementation Of Government Programmes and Projects Dr Joram Gumbo accompanied by the Minister of State for Provincial Affairs And Devolution in Manicaland Advocate Misheck Mugadza and Permanent Secretary for Presidential Affairs and Monitoring Implementation of Government Programmes, Ms Fananai Madambi toured the plant.