Marist Brothers wins Old Mutual High School Quiz Competition

Business Reporter

MARIST Brothers High School scooped the Old Mutual High School Quiz top prize in a closely contested national final, beating nine other schools.

The annual tournament is sponsored by Old Mutual in partnership with the Book of African Records.

A total of 153 secondary schools participated this year, with 30 schools competing in the semi-finals from each of the country’s 10 provinces.

The Old Mutual Schools Quiz provincial championship was successfully held in November throughout the nation’s provinces.

The national finals were held in Harare and they were divided into six heat sessions in which points were collected.

Marist Brothers came out on top with 54 points and Zengeza High 1 came second with 52 points.

Pamushana High School and Thornhill College took second and third runner-up spots with 34 points and 28 points respectively.

Commenting on the achievement, Marist Brothers quiz mentor Mr Committee Magwada said hard work paid off.

“I am very proud of my boys and how hard they have worked to get here. I always encourage them to stand tall and fight till the end and today we go back to Nyanga as the nation’s best quiz team.

“This has been an insightful and exhilarating experience all thanks to Old Mutual Zimbabwe and its partners for organising a beautiful tournament,” Mr Magwada said.

Book of African Records, Acting Chief Executive Office, and Mr Tyson Mudarikiri praised the participants for showing massive preparation for the competition.

“It is with no doubt that the students were well prepared and had done their thorough research. Some of the questions were difficult even for adults present and everyone who attended took away one or two lessons.

“Congratulations to all the students who showed up and participated. To the winners and runners-ups, makorokoto, amhlophe,” Mr Mudarikiri said.

Other participating schools included David Livingstone (Matabeleland North), Montrose High (Bulawayo Metropolitan) Chipindura High (Mashonaland Central), Daramombe High (Mashonaland East), St Mary’s High (Matabeleland South) and Sandringham (Mashonaland West).