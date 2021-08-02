Mark Harrison joins Gor Mahia in Kenya

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

FORMER Highlanders coaches Kelvin Kaindu and Mark Harrison sealed moves to Zambian side Zanaco and defending Kenyan Premier League Champions Gor Mahia respectively.

Kaindu was officially unveiled as Zanaco head coach after penning a one-year deal on Sunday, marking his third return to the Zambian Bankers.

He had been unattached since being forced out of Nkana FC in April following a string of poor results.

Kaindu immediately assumed his duties and travelled with the team for a 10-day pre-season training camp in Livingstone on Monday.

Zanaco were runners-up to Zesco United in the last league campaign.

Harrison is set to be appointed Gor Mahia coach after arriving in Nairobi on Friday and is set to be officially unveiled this week.

He takes over the Kenyan champions following the departure of Portuguese coach Manuel Vaz Pinto, who recently parted ways with the club on mutual consent.

Harrison has coached 13 clubs, among them Chippa United and Golden Arrows in the South African Premier Soccer League, Zimbabwe’s PSL teams Harare City and Highlanders FC, as well as Botswana’s Township Rollers.

He left Highlanders during the first Covid-19 lockdown last year, with Bosso then saying they would recall him once the league starts. – @innocentskizoe