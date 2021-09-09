Mark Mathe starts job at Chiefs

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

BULAWAYO Chiefs FC have engaged Mark Mathe as assistant coach following a reshuffle to the club’s technical department.

Chiefs severed ties with head coach Thulani Sibanda and his assistants Effort Murindagumo and Zivanai Chivanzi at the beginning of this week.

Mathe, formerly with Harare City, Caps United, Highlanders and Chicken Inn, started work at Chiefs on Wednesday and awaits the arrival of the new head coach and co-assistant.

Mathe joins Chiefs from Zifa Southern Region Division One League side Talen Vision, who disbanded their side due to Covid-19.

“I can confirm that changes have been made to our technical team and Mark Mathe has joined the club as an assistant coach. He has already started his duties. More details on who else is joining the technical team will be announced in due course,” said Dumisani Matula-Sibanda, Chiefs’ secretary.

The firing of Thulani, Murindagumo and Chivanzi came as a shock, as the club had reinforced the squad during the Covid-19 induced break. – @ZililoR