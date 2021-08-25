Market research inspires ZB Life upgraded funeral support scheme

Business Reporter

ZB LIFE Assurance Limited today launched an upgraded funeral cash scheme as part of the company’s enhanced financial solutions aimed at mitigating some of the challenges facing clients in the market.

The enhanced funeral cover package, which is being offered in both local and foreign currency, now includes school fees, personal accident, memorial and tombstone cover and a grocery benefit.

Managing director, Mrs Letwin Mawire, told delegates who attended the virtual launch that the enhanced product was a culmination of a long process of business research.

She said ZB Life also took into consideration feedback from the market in which the clients demanded reasonably priced financial and insured risk solutions.

Mrs Mawire said the enhanced solutions could not have been more relevant than now when Zimbabwe and the rest of the world are battling the adverse effects of Covid-19 pandemic.

“As a company, we also have not been spared but I am happy to say that we have risen to the occasion. We have offered financial relief to many of our clients…,” she said.

“We have embraced the “new normal” and ensured that we continue to serve our clients especially in these times.”

Going forward, Mrs Mawire said ZB Life, a subsidiary of ZB Financial Holdings Group, was geared to provide innovative wealth preservation and life assurance solutions that suit modern market needs.

“Our products and services have over the years smoothened the financial adjustments of families after the loss of a breadwinner,” she said.

“We have made cash available to meet funeral and burial expenses on the loss of a loved one. We will continue with our concerted efforts to identify the needs and pain points of our clients in their respective life cycles.”

Mrs Mawire stressed that the modern-day market demands that service providers strive to design financial solutions that more than adequately satisfy customer needs and as much as possible, remove financial stress in times of need.

She said ZB has embraced the “new normal” under Covid-19 and was operating in line with the WHO protocols. In addition, she said the company has so far contributed US$50,000 equivalent in local dollar support towards the National Fund to augment the Covid-19 vaccination programme.

“We are also encouraging our staff members to get vaccinated,” she said.