Marking our legacy… 6,6 million people eligible to cast ballots

Sikhumbuzo Moyo and Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Writers

ZIMBABWEANS go to the polls today with at least 6,6 million registered voters expected to decide the next leadership that will steer the country forward for five years.

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) had by end of yesterday finalised the deployment of election officers and distribution of voting material across the country to ensure a smooth election process.

The police, political party agents and observers had also been deployed to various stations awaiting voting starting 7am and closing at 7pm.

Today’s election will usher in the next President, a new Parliament with 210 National Assembly members and 1 958 councillors.Eleven candidates will wrestle it out for the Presidency, as 518 are vying for the National Assembly seats with 64 contesting as independents.

President Mnangagwa of Zanu-PF, will contest against Mr Joseph Makamba Busha of Free Zim Congress, Mr Nelson Chamisa of CCC, Mr Trust Chikohora of ZCPD and Mr Blessing Kasiyamhuru of ZIPP. Also on the race is Mrs Elizabeth Valerio of the United Zimbabwe Alliance, the only female Presidential candidate, as well as Professor Lovemore Madhuku of NCA, Mr Wilbert Mubaiwa of NPC, Mr Gwinyai Henry Muzorewa of UANC, Douglas Mwonzora of MDC and Mr Harry Peter Wilson of DOP.

There are 4 648 contestants for the local government seats with 266 running as independents while 92 are ruling party candidates who won uncontested.

The number of votes that each political party will get in the election will determine the number of Senators, Women’s Proportional Representation legislators and the women’s and youth quotas in local authorities.

Zanu PF party has taken an early lead as opposition parties failed to field candidates in 92 wards countrywide, resulting in the candidates who fielded their names being unopposed.

According to ZEC, there are 6 623 511 registered voters for this year’s election and 12 374 polling stations across the country while more than 150 000 polling officers have been recruited to run the exercise.

Today’s election is the ninth since the country attained independence in 1980 and has since then consistently and, in total conformity to the Constitution, provided its citizens opportunity to choose their leaders.

Political analysts and opinion polls have tipped President Mnangagwa and Zanu-PF to secure a resounding victory against opposition parties, riding on the delivery of election promises since 2018.

The President held his last star rally in Shurugwi, Midlands province last Saturday where he expressed confidence that the massive track record of development projects and economic reforms have endeared the rulling party to the masses.

Opposition CCC leader, Mr Nelson Chamisa, also concluded his last campaign in Harare on Monday. Other candidates have also been freely canvasing for votes and articulating their manifestos.

In an interview Matabeleland North Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Cde Richard Moyo, who is also the ruling party’s provincial chairperson said they were excited with the polls and confident of victory.

He commended his province for maintaining peace during campaigns and urged the voters to go out in large numbers and exercise their democratic right.

“Vote for development, which you all have seen under the Second Republic led by President Mnangagwa, vote for team Zanu-PF.

“Some have been wrongly accusing Government of poor standards in service delivery in local authorities yet that is as a result of the opposition parties they elected so let us correct all that,” said Cde Moyo.

Outgoing Minister of Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry who is Zanu-PF Matabeleland South chairman, Cde Mangaliso Ndlovu, said today is a big day for the country in general and Matabeleland South in particular.

“I want to start by reiterating the message from President Mnangagwa that it is very important that we maintain peace and tranquility that has been prevailing in our country,” he said.

“We are not doing this to please anyone but we are doing this for ourselves as Zimbabweans. We can only dream of prospering if we love one another, tolerate divergent views and shun violence by all means,” said Cde Ndlovu.

He said Matabeleland South has been given a rare opportunity in the last five years to experience quality leadership from a person who has gone through the mill, someone who now understands and appreciates what patriotism is all about.

“I, therefore, urge Matabeleland South to allow our President and his Government to complete a number of projects that are ongoing, most of which have just begun bearing fruit.

“Let’s use the opportunity wisely and make sure Zimbabwe continues on its growth trajectory to maintain and nurture friendship with other countries and make sure that our country stands tall among the world of nations,” said Cde Ndlovu.

Zanu-PF Bulawayo spokesperson, Cde Archie Chiponda, who is eyeing the Ward 5 council seat, said this election gives the people a chance to return Bulawayo to its former glory.

“We must all as residents first and foremost put peace first and respect everyone’s right to express themselves democratically. Many people lost their lives for this right,” he said.

“The city has been on a downward trend for over a decade due to simply voting against something instead of for something. Today gives residents a chance to refuse to be used and abused any longer. Residents must rise and peacefully go and vote for the change they want to see in Bulawayo.”