Marondera girlfriend killer dies

Online Reporter

THE 26-year-old man who allegedly killed his girlfriend in Marondera died yesterday night while admitted at Victoria Chitepo Provincial Hospital.

Echfel Musaida Gora (26) died hours after an initial court appearance from his hospital bed, facing murder charges.

He appeared before Mutare magistrate, Ms Perseverence Makala who remanded him in custody to December 6.

Gora was arrested in connection with the murder of Ms Sharon Mashowo (29) of Marondera.

After committing the murder, Gora fled to Odzi where he attempted suicide by consuming an unknown poisonous substance on Sunday.

He was rushed to Victoria Chitepo Provincial Hospital.

Gora was arrested in Mutare on Monday after being positively identified while in hospital.

Ms Mashowo’s murder incident, which occurred last week in Nyameni suburb of Marondera, was all over the social media as netizens commiserated with the bereaved family.

Acting Manicaland provincial police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Wiseman Chinyoka confirmed Gora’s death.

“Yes, we have been informed that he (Gora) died yesterday evening. We are awaiting for the post mortem results,” said Assistant Inspector Chinyoka.

Prosecuting during Gora’s initial hearing, Ms Sandra Mlambo said Gora, who was the late Ms Mashowo’s boyfriend, had a misunderstanding with her last week on Thursday, resulting in Gora stabbing her at the back of the head using an Okapi knife.

After stabbing her, Gora locked her in his room and drove away.

Ms Mashowo bled to her death.