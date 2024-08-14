Married Bulawayo woman goes missing

Amos Mpofu – [email protected]

A 25-YEAR-OLD woman from Lobengula West, Bulawayo, has been missing since Monday, with her phone unreachable and no leads on her whereabouts.

Abigail Phiri, is physically healthy, mentally stable, and married.

Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube confirmed that Phiri has been reported missing. The message circulating on social media platforms reads: “Missing is Abigail Phiri who was last seen on 12/08/24 living in Lobengula West. She was last seen wearing blue jean trousers, a greenish jacket, and a khaki hat. Her cell phone number 0778602633 is not going through. If seen, call 0783149463 or any police station.”

Insp Ncube appealed to the general public to provide any information on the missing person’s whereabouts