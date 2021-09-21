Marshall Munetsi clocks 50 games for Reims

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE international midfielder Marshall Munetsi has clocked half a century of games for his French Ligue 1 outfit Stade de Reims.

The 25-year-old moved to the French topflight league from South African Premier Soccer League heavyweights Orlando Pirates in June 2019.

The defensive midfielder had joined Pirates from FC Cape Town in 2016 and was straightaway loaned out to Baroka FC to gain experience.

He then returned to Pirates after a series of impressive performances at Baroka and featured 24 times for the Buccaneers for the 2018-2019 season during which he attracted interest from Reims.

Celebrating this feat, the midfielder posted on social media: “I am very proud to have had 50 appearances for Reims in Ligue 1. I’m looking forward to the next 50.”

Munetsi has made six appearances for the 2021-2022 season so far, scoring once.

He was recently in the limelight after shutting out one of football’s enigmas Lionel Messi when his side faced Paris Saint German in Ligue 1 despite his side losing that game.

Since arriving in France, Munetsi has cemented his place in the starting line-up as a regular after initial playing cameo roles.

He is one of the key players in the Zimbabwe national team and is expected to play a pivotal role in helping the Warriors try to salvage their Fifa World Cup qualifiers, which got off to a dreadful start with a defeat to Ethiopia and a draw against South Africa.

This left the Warriors anchoring Group G with just one point, while South Africa top the table with four points followed by Ghana and Ethiopia tied on three points. – @innocentskizoe