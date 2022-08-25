Martin Mhlanga quits Mosi Rovers

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

VICTORIA Falls-based Zifa Southern Region Division One side Mosi Rovers are set to part ways with club chairman Martin Mhlanga who has since handed in his letter of resignation.

Mhlanga who has been chairman at the club since 2019 has decided to vacate the post to pursue personal projects that may affect his work at the club.

“I have made known my decision to step down now to allow the club to look for a replacement. I will continue with my duties for now while the issue of a replacement is being sorted. Owing to some personal projects that will not allow me to be on the ground in Victoria Falls l decided to give others a chance to run the club. It has been a beautiful walk ever since l took over as chairman back in 2019.

“We had assembled a strong squad before Covid-19 struck. We were never the same after covid-19 as things were tough for everyone. It’s a miracle we have got here. We have never missed a match. I am grateful to everyone who has supported this project.

I strongly believe that l will leave the team in capable hands. I have no doubt in those that remain to lead the club. I am certain they will do a good job,” said Mhlanga.

Mosi Rovers organising secretary Takudzwa Mutowa said they are grateful for the shift Mhlanga put in to help the club be where it is right now.

“This is a person who secured sponsors from the United Kingdom to assist the club. He went on to source for the club’s team bus. His work with the club has been impressive. He played a big role in convincing the Victoria Falls community to get behind this team, which for me is one of his biggest achievements,” said Mutowa.

Meanwhile, Hwange pressed on with their quest for an early return to the Premier Soccer League when they defeated Mosi Rovers 1-0 at Chinotimba Stadium in Victoria Falls, the same day second placed ZPC Hwange won 2-0 against CIWU at Luveve Stadium’s B-arena.

Shepherd Gadzikwa scored the only goal of the match with five minutes to go and Chipangano held on for their 22nd win of the season.

After the win, Hwange moved to 69 points while their neighbours are on 64. Third placed Arenel Movers returned to winning ways, 2-1 victorious over Indlovu Iyanyathela at White City Stadium to move to 60 points.

FC Talen Vision continued to cement their fourth position with a 1-0 win over Mountain Climbers, which took Lizwe Sweswe’s men to 55 points.

@innocentskizoe