Marvelous, just marvellous

So… he’s here and he’s ours, and it’s marvellous to be able to announce that Marvelous Nakamba has signed a three-year contract with Luton Town, subject to a work permit.

It comes after the Zimbabwean international left a lasting impression on everyone at Kenilworth Road – not just for his wonderful performances across 20 matches in Town colours that cumulated in promotion – but also his all-round good nature and infectious smile.

“I’m very excited to be back home at Luton to continue the journey,” said the 29-year-old, who scored the Town’s third penalty in the shootout victory in the play-off final against Coventry.

“When I joined on loan, I felt love from everyone – the manager, the board, the staff, the players and the fans. I was welcomed as part of the family and that pushed me to give everything for this club and help achieve the goal we had last season, which we did.

“The fans really welcomed me and made me feel energised and motivated to do well, so it was unbelievable to pay them back in way that we did. To see them at Wembley celebrating brought tears of joy. It was real love.

“Over the summer the manager has been saying ‘you need to be here!’ and I’m so happy, so excited to now be back and ready for the season.”

Manager Rob Edwards said: “We – the supporters, the board, the staff and the players – all fell in love with Marv for what he gave us. Not just his work ethic, but his humility. He’s so unassuming; he just slotted in from day one and it felt like he had been at Luton for 10 years.

“I think he felt that love. Everyone felt that he enjoyed himself and that it felt like home for him. That’s why it is special because he felt it was right, he felt comfortable, at home – and now he is.

“As a footballer, he was the glue that knitted us together. He allowed everyone to do their jobs. There were quotes out there last season saying it was like having three of him on the pitch at times – he covered every blade of grass.

“A massive thank you to Gary and the board, they’ve worked so hard on this, and to Aston Villa for making it happen.

“It’s a huge statement for the club going forward. To bring in a player of his quality on a permanent transfer speaks volumes of where this football club is going, how ambitious we are and where we intend to go. We want to keep moving forward, it’s really exciting times and Marv is another addition, together with the ones we brought in, that I think are really going to improve us.”

