Marvelous Luton Town debut for Nakamba

MARVELOUS Nakamba’s first match for Luton Town got off to a good start as the Zimbabwean midfielder was introduced in the second half in an English Championship match in which the Hatters triumphed 1-0 over Stoke City at their home ground, Kenilworth Road on Saturday.

Having started off the match on the bench, Nakamba’s debut for Luton Town came in the 62nd when he replaced Allan Campbell. At that stage, Luton Town were already leading 1-0 after Pelly Ruddock put them ahead in the sixth minute and they managed to hold on to that one goal advantage to record their second consecutive win after they defeated Cardiff City by a similar score line last Tuesday.

Luton Town are fourth in the Championship with 48 points, the same as third placed Middlesborough who are ahead because of a superior goal difference. As things stand, Luton Town are in a playoff spot for the English Premier League and have an opportunity of playing in the top flight league next season should things go their way.

The Zimbabwean Warriors midfield genius joined the second-tier club on Tuesday on loan until the end of the season from EPL side Aston Villa. He was forced to leave Villa Park after Villa coach Unai Emery indicated he was not in his plans.

While Nakamba started on the bench and eventually made his debut for Luton Town, fellow countryman Admiral Muskwe, who was recalled from a loan spell at English League One side Fleetwood Town, was not part of the match day squad.

Muskwe spent the last six months away and was called back by the Hatters after some squad changes which saw striker Harry Cornick moving to Bristol City.