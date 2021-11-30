Marvelous Nakamba named in Allen Shearer’s EPL Team of the Week

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

FOLLOWING his man-of-the-match performance in Aston Villa’s 2-1 win over Crystal Palace, Warriors’ midfielder Marvelous Nakamba has been named in Allen Shearer’s Premier League Team of the Week.

The victory for Villa was the second in row under new manager and England legend Steven Gerrard, who has overseen the two matches.

Under Gerrard, Nakamba’s game has moved a gear up with the midfielder looking a completely different player.

Explaining his decision to include Nakamba in the team Shearer said: “Ran the midfield. That is just the kind of performance that Steven Gerrard will be looking for.”

Aston Villa fans were also impressed by Nakamba’s display, with some even comparing him to former Real Madrid and Chelsea midfielder Claude Makelele and Ngolo Kante.

Villa face a tough match in their next assignment where they take on Manchester City at home on Wednesday. – @innocentskizoe